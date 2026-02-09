First Alert Weather: Much warmer week than last

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Above average temps. most of this week with highs at least in the 70s with a few days near 80 – tomorrow & Wednesday. Then a little cooler Thursday with winds off the Atlantic, only to warm up again over the weekend, peaking Sunday with highs in the low 80s.
- There are *no* freezes in sight.
- There will be some overnight/early fog that will be locally dense.
- Little to no chance for rain, so the very high wildfire danger continues. It does appear there will be some rain late Sunday into Sunday night.
- Pollen will increase through the week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A few evening clouds then mostly clear with areas of fog developing. Low: 42
- TUESDAY: Fog early… mostly sunny … warming trend continues. High: 79
- TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Low: 49
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 78
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, briefly cooler. 52/71
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 50/74
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy & warm with late day & especially evening/overnight showers & a few t’storms. 56/81
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy & cooler. 53/69
