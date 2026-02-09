First Alert Weather: Much warmer week than last

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Above average temps. most of this week with highs at least in the 70s with a few days near 80 – tomorrow & Wednesday. Then a little cooler Thursday with winds off the Atlantic, only to warm up again over the weekend, peaking Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

There are *no* freezes in sight.

There will be some overnight/early fog that will be locally dense.

Little to no chance for rain, so the very high wildfire danger continues. It does appear there will be some rain late Sunday into Sunday night.

Pollen will increase through the week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few evening clouds then mostly clear with areas of fog developing. Low: 42

