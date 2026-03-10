First Alert Weather: Near record highs before rain and storms arrive this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- This afternoon, we are tracking the upper 80s well inland and the lower 80s at the coast.
- The Players concert tonight will be dry and mild in the 70s.
- We could see our first 90-degree day of the year in Jacksonville tomorrow.
- Highs will be in the lower 80s along the coast before a sea breeze moves inland.
- A cold front will sweep across our area Thursday afternoon and slow down to our south Friday. This front will bring showers and a few storms to the area Thursday (morning/midday in Georgia, afternoon/evening in Florida).
- The front’s slow departure on Friday, combined with onshore winds, will keep a chance of coastal showers in the forecast Friday.
- We will briefly dry out on Saturday before additional showers develop Sunday into Monday.
- Watching Thursday, Friday, and Sunday for some showers at THE PLAYERS.
- Rain totals will average 0.5-1″ over the next 7 days, helping slightly with ongoing drought conditions.
- Big cool down arrives Tuesday of next week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 64
- TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and hot. Near record highs. High: 89 (Record: 89 - 1967)
- THURSDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. AM showers in GA before PM showers/storms in FL. 66/81
- FRIDAY: Isolated morning showers. Some afternoon sun. 53/71
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 56/79
- SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. 58/82
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. 62/81
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Much cooler! 43/60
