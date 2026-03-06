First Alert Weather: Near record highs to start THE PLAYERS week

It’s another mild morning with areas of dense fog mainly near the coast.

Today is partly to mostly sunny & warm again.

There will be more isolated showers far inland, between Hwy 301 and I-75.

The Gate River Run will be mild & a bit humid with temps in the 60s & 70s Saturday morning.

The chance for an isolated inland shower continues both Sat & Sun.

Temperatures warm into the mid & upper 80s this weekend & next week.

Tuesday’s Military Appreciation Day at TPC Sawgrass looks warm & dry.

Round 1 on Thursday looks breezy & warm.

We’re tracking a storm system late Thursday into Friday, bringing rain & cooler temps.

We’ll be updating the timing & amounts of the rain over the next several days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TODAY: Partly Sunny & Mild, Iso. Inland Shower. High: 83

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/86

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Late Day Showers & Storms. 66/84

