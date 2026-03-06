Local

First Alert Weather: Near record highs to start THE PLAYERS week

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
  • It’s another mild morning with areas of dense fog mainly near the coast.
  • Today is partly to mostly sunny & warm again.
  • There will be more isolated showers far inland, between Hwy 301 and I-75.
  • The Gate River Run will be mild & a bit humid with temps in the 60s & 70s Saturday morning.
  • The chance for an isolated inland shower continues both Sat & Sun.
  • Temperatures warm into the mid & upper 80s this weekend & next week.
  • Tuesday’s Military Appreciation Day at TPC Sawgrass looks warm & dry.
  • Round 1 on Thursday looks breezy & warm.
  • We’re tracking a storm system late Thursday into Friday, bringing rain & cooler temps.
  • We’ll be updating the timing & amounts of the rain over the next several days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TODAY: Partly Sunny & Mild, Iso. Inland Shower. High: 83

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/83

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 63/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/86

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Late Day Showers & Storms. 66/84

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read