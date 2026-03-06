First Alert Weather: Near record highs to start THE PLAYERS week

- It’s another mild morning with areas of dense fog mainly near the coast.
- Today is partly to mostly sunny & warm again.
- There will be more isolated showers far inland, between Hwy 301 and I-75.
- The Gate River Run will be mild & a bit humid with temps in the 60s & 70s Saturday morning.
- The chance for an isolated inland shower continues both Sat & Sun.
- Temperatures warm into the mid & upper 80s this weekend & next week.
- Tuesday’s Military Appreciation Day at TPC Sawgrass looks warm & dry.
- Round 1 on Thursday looks breezy & warm.
- We’re tracking a storm system late Thursday into Friday, bringing rain & cooler temps.
- We’ll be updating the timing & amounts of the rain over the next several days.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TODAY: Partly Sunny & Mild, Iso. Inland Shower. High: 83
TONIGHT: Patchy Fog, Mild. Low: 62
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 62/83
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 62/84 (Record: 86 - 1974)
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 64/86 (Record: 88 - 2024)
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 63/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/86
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Late Day Showers & Storms. 66/84
