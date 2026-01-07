First Alert Weather: Near record warm temperatures through Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Near record warm temps. & dry through Saturday. There will be some late-night & morning fog that will be locally dense, then partly sunny skies each day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s – 15-20 degrees above average.

A cold front arrives Sunday morning with a brief sprinkle or shower possible through mid-day. Rainfall does not look to be significant, but much cooler air will move into the area with highs Sunday in the 60s.

Jags game Sunday afternoon – mid to upper 60s at kickoff with a brief sprinkle or light shower possible. Winds out of the N/NE & increasing through the game to 15-20 mph.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with areas of fog late. Low: 59

Mostly clear with areas of fog late. Low: 59 THURSDAY: Becoming partly sunny. High: 78(record=82/2005)

Becoming partly sunny. High: 78(record=82/2005) THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, some fog. Low: 60

Partly cloudy, some fog. Low: 60 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81 (record=83/1974)

Partly sunny. High: 81 (record=83/1974) SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 61/82 (record=82/1957)

Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 61/82 (record=82/1957) SUNDAY: Mild with a brief sprinkle or light shower through mid-day … mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler in the afternoon. 60/68

Mild with a brief sprinkle or light shower through mid-day … mostly cloudy, breezy & cooler in the afternoon. 60/68 MONDAY: Partly cloudy & cool. 35/57

Partly cloudy & cool. 35/57 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 35/62

Mostly sunny. 35/62 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40/65

