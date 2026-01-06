FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Near record warm temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Near record warm temperatures and dry through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s. Some fog to begin each day, then partly sunny otherwise.

A cold front arrives late Saturday night into Sunday morning with a brief shower possible. It doesn’t look like significant rainfall, but much cooler air will move into the area with highs Sunday in the 60s.

Jags game Sunday afternoon – mid 60s at kickoff… mostly cloudy, winds out of the N/NE 10-20 mph and increasing through the afternoon. Tailgaters in the morning may have to endure a quick sprinkle or light shower.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with some fog late. Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny. High: 78

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Areas of fog. Low: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78 (record=82/2005)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 57/81 (record=83/1974)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/82 (record=82/1957)

SUNDAY: A brief morning sprinkle or light shower, otherwise mostly cloudy, becoming breezy and cooler. 55/65

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. 38/60

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 38/62

