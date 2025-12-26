First Alert Weather: Near record warm temps. through weekend, Monday before a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Unseasonably warm temps. will continue through the weekend into Monday with highs around 80 & lows in the 50s. There will be some late-night/early morning fog; otherwise, fine weather for any travel. Temps. Well into the 70s will extend all the way to the beaches each afternoon.
- The Tax Slayer Gator Bowl Saturday evening in Jacksonville will be clear with temps. in the 60s.
- A strong cold front finally arrives late Monday with a few light showers but – more importantly – much colder air. Highs only in the 50s Tuesday & Wednesday with an inland frost, light freeze early Wed. & again early New Year’s Day on Thursday.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear with some fog later. Low: 56
- SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny & warm. High: 80 (record=83/2015)
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, some fog. Low: 57
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80 (record=85/2015)
- MONDAY: Warm & breezy… morning sun… increasing afternoon clouds with a brief shower in some spots 59/81 (record=83/2015)
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 40/58
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with inland frost early. 32/59
- NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny & chilly with some inland frost early. 34/63
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 36/66
