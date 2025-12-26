First Alert Weather: Near record warm temps. through weekend, Monday before a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Unseasonably warm temps. will continue through the weekend into Monday with highs around 80 & lows in the 50s. There will be some late-night/early morning fog; otherwise, fine weather for any travel. Temps. Well into the 70s will extend all the way to the beaches each afternoon.

The Tax Slayer Gator Bowl Saturday evening in Jacksonville will be clear with temps. in the 60s.

A strong cold front finally arrives late Monday with a few light showers but – more importantly – much colder air. Highs only in the 50s Tuesday & Wednesday with an inland frost, light freeze early Wed. & again early New Year’s Day on Thursday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear with some fog later. Low: 56

Clear with some fog later. Low: 56 SATURDAY: Becoming mostly sunny & warm. High: 80 (record=83/2015)

Becoming mostly sunny & warm. High: 80 (record=83/2015) SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, some fog. Low: 57

Clear, some fog. Low: 57 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80 (record=85/2015)

Partly sunny. High: 80 (record=85/2015) MONDAY: Warm & breezy… morning sun… increasing afternoon clouds with a brief shower in some spots 59/81 (record=83/2015)

Warm & breezy… morning sun… increasing afternoon clouds with a brief shower in some spots 59/81 (record=83/2015) TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 40/58

Partly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 40/58 WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with inland frost early. 32/59

Mostly sunny with inland frost early. 32/59 NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly sunny & chilly with some inland frost early. 34/63

Mostly sunny & chilly with some inland frost early. 34/63 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 36/66

