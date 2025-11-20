First Alert Weather: Near record warmth continues into parts of the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A few areas of patchy fog are possible this morning.
- Temperatures are starting out in the 50s and 60s.
- We will see mostly sunny skies today.
- Temperatures will make it to near record highs in the lower to mid 80s.
- Near record warmth extends into parts of the weekend as well.
- No rain is forecast in the next 7 days, worsening the drought in our region.
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
- Hurricane season ends November 30th.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and dry. HIGH: 83 (Record: 86 - 1988)
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Some patchy fog. LOW: 60
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85 (Record: 84 - 1991)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 61/83 (Record: 84 - 1973)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/81
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82
