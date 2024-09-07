First Alert Weather: A nice break from heavy rain but cloudy weather continues with rain at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says it’s cloudy today with a few isolated heavy downpours of rain this afternoon and evening.

It’s a bit of a break from the onslaught of torrential rain the last 3-4 days.

Sunday looks pretty similar – cloudy with a few showers at times, we may manage a storm here or there.

Onshore winds pick up to start the week.

Scattered showers stay with us each day through at least mid-week. Temperatures will stay below average, but it will stay very humid.

In the tropics, low pressure is developing in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance is forecast to become the next tropical depression and potentially named storm

“Francine” is next up on the names list.

Early forecast scenarios take this up to the Northern Gulf Coast and then inland – but we’re keeping track of it.

There are two other areas to watch in the Central Atlantic. We’ll watch in the long term, but there’s no imminent threat to Florida from these areas.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Showers. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Cloudy with Scattered Showers, A Few Storms. High: 84

MON: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 73/85

TUE: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & A Few Storms. 72/85

WED: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 71/86

THU: Partly Cloudy, Showers & A Few Storms. 73/84

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/85

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/86

