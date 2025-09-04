First Alert Weather: Nice & cool night followed by a hot Friday & weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast this Thursday night and beyond:

Another nice night with lows in the 60s inland to the 70s at the beaches.

Plenty of sun and hotter Friday through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 90-95 inland. A hot Jags home opener Sunday with temps. in the low 90s under lots of sun.

A wind shift by Monday will bring cooler air next week along with showers and isolated thunderstorms at times. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tropics

Tropical wave ’91-L’ continues moving slowly over the Eastern Atlantic and has a good shot at becoming tropical storm “Gabrielle”.

There may be a threat to parts of the Northeast Caribbean mid to late next week. It’s too early to forecast beyond that point, though the models have shown a general westward shift but vary *widely* in their respective outcomes.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70

Mostly clear. Low: 70 FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90

Mostly sunny. High: 90 FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 70

Mostly clear. Low: 70 SATURDAY: Partly sunny & hot. High: 94

Partly sunny & hot. High: 94 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot, isolated inland afternoon shower. 74/94

Partly sunny, hot, isolated inland afternoon shower. 74/94 MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with showers, an isolated t’storm. 74/87

Mostly cloudy, cooler with showers, an isolated t’storm. 74/87 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storm. 71/84

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storm. 71/84 WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/83

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 70/83 THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/84

