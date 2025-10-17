First Alert Weather: Nice and warm weekend, cool nights, weak cool front Sunday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very nice weekend with sunny skies Saturday & highs in the low 80s. Clouds move in by Sunday afternoon ahead of a weak cool front with a few light showers over SE Ga. by late afternoon spreading into NE Fl. in the evening, but no significant rain. Highs will reach well into the 80s

Next week will be dry with cool nights & mild to warm days.

Tropics:

A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean next week & beyond. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Tracking the Tropics - Fri., Oct. 17th

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & pleasantly cool. Low: 57

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 59

SUNDAY: Warm… morning sun giving way to afternoon clouds with a late day SE shower.. sprinkle/brief light shower NE Fl. in the evening. High: 86

MONDAY: Cloudy early, then partly sunny. 61/81

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/86

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 57/82

THURSDAY: Sunny. 55/82

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 59/83

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

