First Alert Weather: Nice and warm weekend, cool nights, weak cool front Sunday night

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A very nice weekend with sunny skies Saturday & highs in the low 80s. Clouds move in by Sunday afternoon ahead of a weak cool front with a few light showers over SE Ga. by late afternoon spreading into NE Fl. in the evening, but no significant rain. Highs will reach well into the 80s
  • Next week will be dry with cool nights & mild to warm days.

Tropics:

Tracking the Tropics - Fri., Oct. 17th

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear & pleasantly cool. Low: 57
  • SATURDAY: Sunny.  High: 82
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 59
  • SUNDAY: Warm… morning sun giving way to afternoon clouds with a late day SE shower.. sprinkle/brief light shower NE Fl. in the evening. High: 86
  • MONDAY: Cloudy early, then partly sunny.  61/81
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny.  60/86
  • WEDNESDAY: Sunny.  57/82
  • THURSDAY: Sunny.  55/82
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 59/83

