First Alert Weather: Nice and warm weekend, cool nights, weak cool front Sunday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A very nice weekend with sunny skies Saturday & highs in the low 80s. Clouds move in by Sunday afternoon ahead of a weak cool front with a few light showers over SE Ga. by late afternoon spreading into NE Fl. in the evening, but no significant rain. Highs will reach well into the 80s
- Next week will be dry with cool nights & mild to warm days.
Tropics:
- A tropical system may try to develop over the Caribbean next week & beyond. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & pleasantly cool. Low: 57
- SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 82
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 59
- SUNDAY: Warm… morning sun giving way to afternoon clouds with a late day SE shower.. sprinkle/brief light shower NE Fl. in the evening. High: 86
- MONDAY: Cloudy early, then partly sunny. 61/81
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/86
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 57/82
- THURSDAY: Sunny. 55/82
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 59/83
