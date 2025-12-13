First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead of a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday morning is chilly with 30s and 40s across the area, but all are above freezing.

Saturday will be warm and very nice with highs in the low and middle 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Sunday will feature a strong Arctic cold front moving across our area. It will be a mainly dry front, especially for Florida.

Highs in Southeast Georgia will likely occur in the morning with cooler, drier air filtering in through the afternoon.

Northeast Florida will briefly warm into the low 70s before the front drives temperatures down Sunday afternoon/evening.

Wind increases area-wide into Sunday night as cold air rushes into our entire area.

Sunday will have dry and nice weather for the Jaguars game, but the second half of the game will be breezy and cooler.

Monday morning will be cold. Temperatures will sink into the low-mid 20s across Southeast Georgia, and a hard freeze is expected. Feels like temperatures across Southeast Georgia will be in the upper teens.

For Northeast Florida, Monday morning temperatures will lower to the low-middle 30s with feels-like temperatures in the 20s.

Highs on Monday will be chilly, and the wind will make it feel even colder. Georgia will likely stay in the 40s all day with Florida warming into the 50s.

A warming trend begins in earnest on Tuesday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, cooling in the afternoon with increasing wind. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and cold. 34/54 (40s in GA for highs)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, morning frost/inland freeze. 37/63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/71

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️