First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead of a strong cold front

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Saturday morning is chilly with 30s and 40s across the area, but all are above freezing.
  • Saturday will be warm and very nice with highs in the low and middle 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
  • Sunday will feature a strong Arctic cold front moving across our area. It will be a mainly dry front, especially for Florida.
  • Highs in Southeast Georgia will likely occur in the morning with cooler, drier air filtering in through the afternoon.
  • Northeast Florida will briefly warm into the low 70s before the front drives temperatures down Sunday afternoon/evening.
  • Wind increases area-wide into Sunday night as cold air rushes into our entire area.
  • Sunday will have dry and nice weather for the Jaguars game, but the second half of the game will be breezy and cooler.
  • Monday morning will be cold. Temperatures will sink into the low-mid 20s across Southeast Georgia, and a hard freeze is expected. Feels like temperatures across Southeast Georgia will be in the upper teens.
  • For Northeast Florida, Monday morning temperatures will lower to the low-middle 30s with feels-like temperatures in the 20s.
  • Highs on Monday will be chilly, and the wind will make it feel even colder. Georgia will likely stay in the 40s all day with Florida warming into the 50s.
  • A warming trend begins in earnest on Tuesday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 74

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 49

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, cooling in the afternoon with increasing wind. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and cold. 34/54 (40s in GA for highs)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, morning frost/inland freeze. 37/63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/71

