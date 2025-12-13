First Alert Weather: Nice weekend ahead of a strong cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Saturday morning is chilly with 30s and 40s across the area, but all are above freezing.
- Saturday will be warm and very nice with highs in the low and middle 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
- Sunday will feature a strong Arctic cold front moving across our area. It will be a mainly dry front, especially for Florida.
- Highs in Southeast Georgia will likely occur in the morning with cooler, drier air filtering in through the afternoon.
- Northeast Florida will briefly warm into the low 70s before the front drives temperatures down Sunday afternoon/evening.
- Wind increases area-wide into Sunday night as cold air rushes into our entire area.
- Sunday will have dry and nice weather for the Jaguars game, but the second half of the game will be breezy and cooler.
- Monday morning will be cold. Temperatures will sink into the low-mid 20s across Southeast Georgia, and a hard freeze is expected. Feels like temperatures across Southeast Georgia will be in the upper teens.
- For Northeast Florida, Monday morning temperatures will lower to the low-middle 30s with feels-like temperatures in the 20s.
- Highs on Monday will be chilly, and the wind will make it feel even colder. Georgia will likely stay in the 40s all day with Florida warming into the 50s.
- A warming trend begins in earnest on Tuesday.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 74
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 49
SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine, cooling in the afternoon with increasing wind. 49/71
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy, and cold. 34/54 (40s in GA for highs)
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, morning frost/inland freeze. 37/63
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 45/69
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/73
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/71
