First Alert Weather: Nice weekend with rip current risk at beaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville residents can look forward to a pleasant weekend with warm temperatures, but a rip current risk at the beaches. Morning temperatures will range from the upper 60s inland to near 80 along the coast, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s each day. While an isolated shower may develop this morning along the coast of St. Johns County, the rest of the weekend will stay dry.

Breezy onshore winds are expected later today, which will lead to a high risk of rip currents at area beaches. Those heading to the coast should use caution. The dry and warm weather will continue through the first half of next week, with rain chances returning by late in the week. Higher-than-normal tides are also expected through the weekend.

TROPICS

In the tropics, meteorologists are closely monitoring the Caribbean for potential tropical development. A system is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico next week, with an increasing likelihood of tropical organization. While it’s too soon to determine the system’s track or intensity, the next named storm will be Helene.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, becoming breezy with an isolated shower. High of 86°F.

Partly to mostly sunny, becoming breezy with an isolated shower. High of 86°F. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 70°F.

Partly cloudy. Low of 70°F. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low of 70°F, high of 89°F.

Mostly sunny. Low of 70°F, high of 89°F. Monday to Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Thursday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High of 88°F.

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High of 88°F. Friday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and scattered showers. High of 85°F.

