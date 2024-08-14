First Alert Weather: Not as hot in our local area, Hurricane Ernesto turning north

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking widely scattered but locally heavy showers and storms. They will move from north to south into early this evening. Otherwise it warm and humid.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

A wind shift out of the northeast off the Atlantic will help drop temperatures some over the next couple of days. Scattered showers Thursday will precede the wind shift followed by dry conditions for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will “dip” into the 80s for highs Thursday and Friday with lows well inland into the 60s.

The onshore flow and distant hurricane Ernesto to the east will result in a high rip current risk at area beaches.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Saturday will stay dry but temperatures will start to warm again -- low 90s in the afternoon. Scattered storms return late Sunday.

RIGHT NOW: Party to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers & storms moving south across the area.

THE TROPICS: Ernesto is a hurricane over the SW Atlantic turning north. Will stay far to the east of Florida but will help cause rip currents at area beaches through the weekend. Center will be near Bermuda over the weekend. See “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A few showers & isolated t’storms this evening… partly cloudy. Low: 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers through early afternoon… becoming breezy, not as hot. High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, somewhat breezy, “mild”. High: 89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with a few late day & evening storms. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered midday & afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 94

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered midday & afternoon showers & storms. High: 91

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.