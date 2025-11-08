Local

First Alert Weather: One more warm day before it gets cold

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Saturday’s been a nice day
  • There were some heavy showers & storms Saturday morning in SE GA
  • Some neighborhoods got between 0.5-1″ of rain
  • Most of NE FL has been dry with clouds overhead
  • Tonight’s a bit cloudy but still mild
  • Sunday is still pleasantly warm & a bit breezy
  • A few showers will track across the area from west to east in the afternoon/evening
  • It won’t rain everywhere, but there may be an isolated storm or two
  • A cold front moves through after the rain and temperature PLUMMET
  • Monday will be 20-30 degrees cooler as skies turn sunny
  • Tuesday & Wednesday morning bring us a true taste of Winter
  • Jacksonville and spots inland will be near freezing both mornings
  • Frost creeps in early Wednesday, near & west of I-95
  • The rest of the week looks gorgeous as we steadily warm up
  • Besides tomorrow, there is zero rain in view, which will not help an intensifying drought

Tropics:

  • No active storms and no development expected in the next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. Isolated PM Shower/Storm. High: 86
  • MON: Sunny & Much Cooler. 46/59
  • TUE: AM Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 32/59
  • WED: AM Frost & Freeze. Sunny. 33/69
  • THU: Sunny & Pleasant. 41/74
  • FRI: Sunny. 47/71
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 48/74

