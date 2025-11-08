First Alert Weather: One more warm day before it gets cold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Saturday’s been a nice day
- There were some heavy showers & storms Saturday morning in SE GA
- Some neighborhoods got between 0.5-1″ of rain
- Most of NE FL has been dry with clouds overhead
- Tonight’s a bit cloudy but still mild
- Sunday is still pleasantly warm & a bit breezy
- A few showers will track across the area from west to east in the afternoon/evening
- It won’t rain everywhere, but there may be an isolated storm or two
- A cold front moves through after the rain and temperature PLUMMET
- Monday will be 20-30 degrees cooler as skies turn sunny
- Tuesday & Wednesday morning bring us a true taste of Winter
- Jacksonville and spots inland will be near freezing both mornings
- Frost creeps in early Wednesday, near & west of I-95
- The rest of the week looks gorgeous as we steadily warm up
- Besides tomorrow, there is zero rain in view, which will not help an intensifying drought
Tropics:
- No active storms and no development expected in the next week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. Isolated PM Shower/Storm. High: 86
- MON: Sunny & Much Cooler. 46/59
- TUE: AM Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 32/59
- WED: AM Frost & Freeze. Sunny. 33/69
- THU: Sunny & Pleasant. 41/74
- FRI: Sunny. 47/71
- SAT: Mostly Sunny. 48/74
