First Alert Weather: One more warm day before it gets cold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Saturday’s been a nice day

There were some heavy showers & storms Saturday morning in SE GA

Some neighborhoods got between 0.5-1″ of rain

Most of NE FL has been dry with clouds overhead

Tonight’s a bit cloudy but still mild

Sunday is still pleasantly warm & a bit breezy

A few showers will track across the area from west to east in the afternoon/evening

It won’t rain everywhere, but there may be an isolated storm or two

A cold front moves through after the rain and temperature PLUMMET

Monday will be 20-30 degrees cooler as skies turn sunny

Tuesday & Wednesday morning bring us a true taste of Winter

Jacksonville and spots inland will be near freezing both mornings

Frost creeps in early Wednesday, near & west of I-95

The rest of the week looks gorgeous as we steadily warm up

Besides tomorrow, there is zero rain in view, which will not help an intensifying drought

Tropics:

No active storms and no development expected in the next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. Isolated PM Shower/Storm. High: 86

MON: Sunny & Much Cooler. 46/59

TUE: AM Freeze. Sunny & Cool. 32/59

WED: AM Frost & Freeze. Sunny. 33/69

THU: Sunny & Pleasant. 41/74

FRI: Sunny. 47/71

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 48/74

