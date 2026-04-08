First Alert Weather: Onshore winds continue, showers streaming off Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered showers this morning for NE Florida.
- SE Georgia will be mainly dry today.
- Wet or damp roads are expected for the morning commute.
- Showers will stream off the Atlantic through the day.
- Winds will be out of the northeast at 20-25 mph.
- Gusts of 35-40 mph expected along the immediate coastline.
- Rough ocean conditions with seas of 10 - 14 feet (+)
- High surf at local beaches.
- Surf: 9 - 13 ft
- High rip current risk
- Best advice is to stay out of the water for the rest of this week as higher surf continues.
- Temperatures held to the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday.
- Coverage of the rain lightens up by Thursday and especially Friday.
- The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
TODAY: Cloudy with showers and gusty winds. HIGH: 70
TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. A few showers. LOW: 61
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers. 61/73
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/84
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