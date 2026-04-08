First Alert Weather: Onshore winds continue, showers streaming off Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking scattered showers this morning for NE Florida.

SE Georgia will be mainly dry today.

Wet or damp roads are expected for the morning commute.

Showers will stream off the Atlantic through the day.

Winds will be out of the northeast at 20-25 mph.

Gusts of 35-40 mph expected along the immediate coastline.

Rough ocean conditions with seas of 10 - 14 feet (+)

High surf at local beaches.

Surf: 9 - 13 ft



High rip current risk



Best advice is to stay out of the water for the rest of this week as higher surf continues.

Temperatures held to the upper 60s to lower 70s through Thursday.

Coverage of the rain lightens up by Thursday and especially Friday.

The weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers and gusty winds. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy. A few showers. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few brief showers. 61/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 61/81

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/84

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