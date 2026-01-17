First Alert Weather: Pleasant evening followed by cold, rainy second half to the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Temperatures have climbed to the low 70s. Cloud cover will continue to increase through the evening. Temperatures will be pleasant tonight and only fall to the low 50s by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Showers will develop before sunrise as a STRONG cold front moves through the area. It’ll be a cold rain for Jacksonville. For Inland SE Georgia, there will be rain/snow mix and a changeover to snow near/north of Waycross and Blackshear as the precipitation comes to an end.

There is a winter weather advisory just outside of our viewing area for inland SE Georgia.



No transportation issues expected.

The rain will come to an end on Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25-0.75”

Once the rain clears, it is going to be turning much colder and breezy! We will be in the upper 40s on Sunday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY MONDAY: COLD start to Monday with temperatures in the upper 20s. It’ll only be in the low 50s by the afternoon.

Another chilly day on Tuesday before we start to warm up mid to late week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy, rain developing before sunrise. LOW: 51

TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Cold rain through early afternoon. Brief changeover to snow for inland SE Georgia. Turning breezy and much colder. HIGH: 49

Cold rain through early afternoon. Brief changeover to snow for inland SE Georgia. Turning breezy and much colder. HIGH: 49 MON: First Alert Weather Day. Frost/freeze then sunny, cold and breezy. 27/53

Frost/freeze then sunny, cold and breezy. 27/53 TUE: Inland frost and freeze. Mostly sunny 30/55

WED: Mostly cloudy. Warming up.35/63

THURS: Cloudy with a few showers. 50/65

FRI: Mostly sunny. 45/65

SAT: Mostly cloudy and warmer. 55/73

