FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Pleasantly warm Sunday ahead

The First Alert Weather Team is regarding a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and mostly clear skies.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Plenty of sunshine today will warm temperatures to near 80 degrees in the afternoon, slightly cooler at the beaches.

A moderate rip current risk is in place today along the coast.

Monday will be similarly warm with more clouds and a few afternoon showers. Coverage of rain will be greatest across Georgia.

Overall, a dry and warm weather pattern lies ahead.

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, a few afternoon showers. 57/79

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower early. 59/76

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 56/84

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/78

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/81

