First Alert Weather: Primarily inland frost tonight, then a strong Sunday cold front

Here's what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Still cold enough tonight for some frost near & west of I-95 but not as frigid as early Friday, with lows in the low 30s inland to low 40s at the beaches.

A much warmer Saturday as clouds move in, but temps. make a run toward 70 degrees!

Rain moves in later Saturday night over inland SE Ga., then spreads across all of the area Sunday with cold temps. in the 40s. Some light snow & light sleet may mix in with the rain over inland Southeast Georgia, with some slush possibly accumulating on grassy areas around Waycross, Blackshear & Nahunta.

Skies will clear Sunday night, making for another very cold night with a frost & freeze all the way to the beaches as lows dip into the 20s inland to low 30s near the coast.

Martin Luther King Day will be sunny but cold with highs in the 50s.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

