First Alert Weather: Primarily inland frost tonight, then a strong Sunday cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Still cold enough tonight for some frost near & west of I-95 but not as frigid as early Friday, with lows in the low 30s inland to low 40s at the beaches.
- A much warmer Saturday as clouds move in, but temps. make a run toward 70 degrees!
- Rain moves in later Saturday night over inland SE Ga., then spreads across all of the area Sunday with cold temps. in the 40s. Some light snow & light sleet may mix in with the rain over inland Southeast Georgia, with some slush possibly accumulating on grassy areas around Waycross, Blackshear & Nahunta.
- Skies will clear Sunday night, making for another very cold night with a frost & freeze all the way to the beaches as lows dip into the 20s inland to low 30s near the coast.
- Martin Luther King Day will be sunny but cold with highs in the 50s.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cold with some inland frost/light freeze. Low: 33
- SATURDAY: Clouds moving in but much warmer. High: 68
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with some rain late for inland SE Ga. Low: 46
- SUNDAY: A cold rain ending by late afternoon… mixed with some light snow & light sleet across inland SE Ga. High: 49
- MLK DAY: Freeze/frost to the beaches early… sunny, breezy & cold. 27/53
- TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… mostly sunny/breezy/chilly. 30/56
- WEDNESDAY: Inland frost/light freeze… partly sunny. 32/60
- THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers late. 44/65
- FRIDAY: Morning showers. 45/60
