First Alert Weather: Quiet and comfortable week of weather ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the low-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Under a lot of sunshine today, temperatures will rebound into the low-mid 80s with comfortable humidity.

More 50s and 60s expected Tuesday morning with pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the 80s.

No rain this week. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent and near average for mid-October.

Elevated rip current risk to start the week will subside through the next few days.

Tides are still running high, but they are not nearly as high as last week.

TROPICS:

A new tropical wave is close to developing into a tropical system (next name is Lorenzo) but will stay out over the far open Atlantic.

No other areas to watch.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in the Atlantic First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking Tropical Storm Lorenzo.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/81

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 13, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

