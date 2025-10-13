Local

First Alert Weather: Quiet and comfortable week of weather ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the low-mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

  • Under a lot of sunshine today, temperatures will rebound into the low-mid 80s with comfortable humidity.
  • More 50s and 60s expected Tuesday morning with pleasantly warm afternoon highs in the 80s.
  • No rain this week. Temperatures will remain fairly consistent and near average for mid-October.
  • Elevated rip current risk to start the week will subside through the next few days.
  • Tides are still running high, but they are not nearly as high as last week.

TROPICS:

  • A new tropical wave is close to developing into a tropical system (next name is Lorenzo) but will stay out over the far open Atlantic.
  • No other areas to watch.

Tropical Storm Lorenzo forms in the Atlantic First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking Tropical Storm Lorenzo.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. 59/85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/81

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 61/81

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 60/82

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 62/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 13, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read