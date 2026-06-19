First Alert Weather: Rain & storms into Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Widespread rain & a few storms into early this evening will gradually diminish with some localized, mostly nuisance-type flooding and ponding of water.
- Saturday will begin with a widely scattered shower early, then afternoon showers & storms with more locally heavy rain.
- More sun for Sunday & a hot Father’s Day. A few storms will develop & spread west to east later in the afternoon into early evening.
- Early next week will be hotter with only isolated afternoon storms & highs well into the 90s Monday-Tuesday.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TROPICS:
- The remnants of “Arthur” will move offshore through the weekend but significant development not expected. Quiet otherwise.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Showers & storms early. Low: 73
- SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun giving way to midday & afternoon heavy showers & storms. High: 90
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Shower/t’storm early… mostly cloudy. Low: 73
- FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 94
- MONDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon storm. 72/95
- TUESDAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/95
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 75/93
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 74/92
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood