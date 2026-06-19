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First Alert Weather: Rain & storms into Saturday

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Widespread rain & a few storms into early this evening will gradually diminish with some localized, mostly nuisance-type flooding and ponding of water.
  • Saturday will begin with a widely scattered shower early, then afternoon showers & storms with more locally heavy rain.
  • More sun for Sunday & a hot Father’s Day.  A few storms will develop & spread west to east later in the afternoon into early evening.
  • Early next week will be hotter with only isolated afternoon storms & highs well into the 90s Monday-Tuesday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

  • The remnants of “Arthur” will move offshore through the weekend but significant development not expected. Quiet otherwise.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Showers & storms early. Low: 73
  • SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun giving way to midday & afternoon heavy showers & storms. High: 90
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Shower/t’storm early… mostly cloudy.  Low: 73
  • FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 94
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny & hot  with isolated afternoon storm. 72/95
  • TUESDAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/95
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 75/93
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 74/92

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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