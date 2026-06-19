First Alert Weather: Rain & storms into Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Widespread rain & a few storms into early this evening will gradually diminish with some localized, mostly nuisance-type flooding and ponding of water.

Saturday will begin with a widely scattered shower early, then afternoon showers & storms with more locally heavy rain.

More sun for Sunday & a hot Father’s Day. A few storms will develop & spread west to east later in the afternoon into early evening.

Early next week will be hotter with only isolated afternoon storms & highs well into the 90s Monday-Tuesday.

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TROPICS:

The remnants of “Arthur” will move offshore through the weekend but significant development not expected. Quiet otherwise.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers & storms early. Low: 73

Showers & storms early. Low: 73 SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun giving way to midday & afternoon heavy showers & storms. High: 90

Mix of clouds & sun giving way to midday & afternoon heavy showers & storms. High: 90 SATURDAY NIGHT: Shower/t’storm early… mostly cloudy. Low: 73

Shower/t’storm early… mostly cloudy. Low: 73 FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 94

Partly cloudy with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 94 MONDAY: Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon storm. 72/95

Partly sunny & hot with isolated afternoon storm. 72/95 TUESDAY: Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/95

Hot… partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 74/95 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 75/93

Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 75/93 FRIDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/t’storms. 74/92

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood