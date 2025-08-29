First Alert Weather: Rain at times, but also dry periods for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A few showers tonight… humid & mostly cloudy with lows in the 70s.
- The weekend will not be a washout, but there will be rain at times along with a few t-storms. Locally heavy rain for some neighborhoods. With plenty of cloud cover, temperatures. will be “held down” in the mid-80s through Monday.
- Onshore winds – out of the east – will increase the rip current risk at area beaches through Labor Day – remember to always swim & surf with a buddy & as close to a lifeguard as possible.
Tropics:
- “Fernand” has become post-tropical over the N. Atlantic. A tropical wave will move off of Africa over the weekend & may try to develop over the Central Atlantic later next week—no local threats. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
7-day forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 72
- SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers at times, a t’storm. High: 86
- SATURDAY NIGHT: A few showers. Low: 73
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, a t’storm. High: 86
- LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/87
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 71/86
- WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 70/87
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 71/89
- FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 70/90
