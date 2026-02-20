First Alert Weather: Record warm start to the weekend followed by frost & freeze early next week

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Weather concerns this weekend include a very high wildfire risk & high pollen counts.
  • Saturday will be very warm with afternoon highs of 85-90 degrees exceeding records for a second straight day.
  • A strong cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring some rain, but not much.  Amounts will average a quarter to a half inch for inland SE Ga., but generally less than a quarter of an inch for Jacksonville & NE Florida.
  • Strong winds out of the north on Sunday will gust to 30+ mph with morning temps. in the 60s falling into the 50s by late in the day… into the 30s by early Monday with wind chills in the 20s.  A light freeze can be expected near/west of I-95 early Monday.
  • A cold start to the new work week with highs only in the 50s Monday & Tuesday, with an inland freeze & frost possibly all the way to the beaches early Tuesday & early Wednesday.
  • Another warming trend then for Wed. afternoon through Thursday next week.

