First Alert Weather: Record warm start to the weekend followed by frost & freeze early next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Weather concerns this weekend include a very high wildfire risk & high pollen counts.
- Saturday will be very warm with afternoon highs of 85-90 degrees exceeding records for a second straight day.
- A strong cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning will bring some rain, but not much. Amounts will average a quarter to a half inch for inland SE Ga., but generally less than a quarter of an inch for Jacksonville & NE Florida.
- Strong winds out of the north on Sunday will gust to 30+ mph with morning temps. in the 60s falling into the 50s by late in the day… into the 30s by early Monday with wind chills in the 20s. A light freeze can be expected near/west of I-95 early Monday.
- A cold start to the new work week with highs only in the 50s Monday & Tuesday, with an inland freeze & frost possibly all the way to the beaches early Tuesday & early Wednesday.
- Another warming trend then for Wed. afternoon through Thursday next week.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 62
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny & “hot”. High: 89 (record=86/2019)
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Becoming cloudy with showers over SE Ga., spreading into NE Fl. after midnight. Low: 63
- SUNDAY: A shower early, then windy & cooler… partly to mostly cloudy. High: 67… falling into the 50s by late day.
- MONDAY: Inland light freeze early … partly sunny, breezy & cold. 35/56 (record=25/1978)
- TUESDAY: Frost/freeze early … sunny, cold. 28/56 (record=27/1989)
- WEDNESDAY: Frost/ inland freeze early… mostly sunny, warmer afternoon. 32/66 (record=24/1989)
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny & mild. 43/75
- FRIDAY: Morning shower…. partly cloudy. 53/73
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood