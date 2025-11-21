First Alert Weather: Record warm temperatures through Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A very warm start to the weekend with areas of fog early Saturday giving way to partly cloudy skies & high temps. near records in the mid-80s.

A weak cool front will move across the area Saturday night-Sunday, but high temperatures. Sunday will still top out in the lower 80s inland to the low 70s at the beaches.

Above average temps. will continue through Wednesday when a stronger cold front finally arrives, bringing a gusty breeze & much cooler temps. for Thanksgiving Day.

No significant rain is expected for at least the next week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

All is quiet with 9 days left in the Atlantic season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: High clouds, fog late. Low: 61

High clouds, fog late. Low: 61 SATURDAY: Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 83 (record=84/1973)

Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 83 (record=84/1973) SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61

Partly cloudy. Low: 61 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81… low 70s at beaches

Partly sunny. High: 81… low 70s at beaches MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78… low 70s at beaches.

Partly sunny. 57/78… low 70s at beaches. TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85

Partly sunny. 60/85 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82

Partly sunny. 60/82 THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny. 62/72

Partly sunny. 62/72 FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & much cooler. 47/66

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood