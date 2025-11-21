First Alert Weather: Record warm temperatures through Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- A very warm start to the weekend with areas of fog early Saturday giving way to partly cloudy skies & high temps. near records in the mid-80s.
- A weak cool front will move across the area Saturday night-Sunday, but high temperatures. Sunday will still top out in the lower 80s inland to the low 70s at the beaches.
- Above average temps. will continue through Wednesday when a stronger cold front finally arrives, bringing a gusty breeze & much cooler temps. for Thanksgiving Day.
- No significant rain is expected for at least the next week.
Tropics:
- All is quiet with 9 days left in the Atlantic season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: High clouds, fog late. Low: 61
- SATURDAY: Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm. High: 83 (record=84/1973)
- SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81… low 70s at beaches
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78… low 70s at beaches.
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 60/82
- THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny. 62/72
- FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & much cooler. 47/66
