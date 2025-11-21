First Alert Weather: Record warm temperatures through Saturday

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A very warm start to the weekend with areas of fog early Saturday giving way to partly cloudy skies & high temps. near records in the mid-80s.
  • A weak cool front will move across the area Saturday night-Sunday, but high temperatures. Sunday will still top out in the lower 80s inland to the low 70s at the beaches.
  • Above average temps. will continue through Wednesday when a stronger cold front finally arrives, bringing a gusty breeze & much cooler temps. for Thanksgiving Day.
  • No significant rain is expected for at least the next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: High clouds, fog late. Low: 61
  • SATURDAY: Fog early, then mostly to partly sunny & warm.  High: 83 (record=84/1973)
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 61
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 81… low 70s at beaches
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny.  57/78… low 70s at beaches.
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny.  60/85
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.  60/82
  • THANKSGIVING DAY: Partly sunny.  62/72
  • FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy & much cooler. 47/66

