FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record warmth continues before a big Thanksgiving cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Tracking a dry Wednesday morning commute.
- Highs today will be near or just above record levels in the mid-80s.
- A few showers will arrive from northwest to southeast between 3 and 5 pm in Jacksonville.
- A line of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder for Lake City to Waycross between 11 am and Noon.
- A cold front will move through our area on Wednesday evening.
- Thanksgiving Day: Turning mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s with no rain.
- Breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.
- We see the 30s by Friday morning.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- Hurricane season ends November 30.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Some AM Fog. Partly to mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 85 (Record: 84 - 1946)
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning much cooler. LOW: 49
THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny, dry, breezy, cooler. 49/66
FRIDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. 36/60
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 39/66
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible late. 56/75
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 60/74
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 59/75
