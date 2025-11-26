FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Record warmth continues before a big Thanksgiving cool down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Tracking a dry Wednesday morning commute.

Highs today will be near or just above record levels in the mid-80s.

A few showers will arrive from northwest to southeast between 3 and 5 pm in Jacksonville.

A line of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder for Lake City to Waycross between 11 am and Noon.

A cold front will move through our area on Wednesday evening.

Thanksgiving Day: Turning mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s with no rain.

Breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

We see the 30s by Friday morning.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Some AM Fog. Partly to mostly sunny, especially in the afternoon. HIGH: 85 (Record: 84 - 1946)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and turning much cooler. LOW: 49

THANKSGIVING: Partly to mostly sunny, dry, breezy, cooler. 49/66

FRIDAY: Chilly, mostly sunny. 36/60

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 39/66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower possible late. 56/75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 60/74

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 59/75

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 26, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️