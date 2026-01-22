First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps. through the weekend & into next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- The potential for some fog late tonight into early Friday, otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.
- Skies will become partly cloudy on Friday, with temps. back above average with highs in the 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.
- A surge of winds out of the northeast off the cool Atlantic will make for a rather cloudy & brisk day Saturday, with highs only in the 50s at the beaches with gusty winds to the 60s inland.
- Yet another quick warm-up Sunday with highs approaching 80!... & not far from record highs.
- A strong cold front – attached to a storm system that will bring a wide swath of freezing rain/sleet & snow from the Southern Plains to New England over the weekend – will swing across NE Florida & SE Ga. Sunday night into early Monday with a weakening band of rain showers. Highs Monday will be only in the 50s, plummeting to the 20s and 30s by early Tuesday with a widespread frost & freeze. Another frost & freeze can be expected early Wed. & inland early Thursday.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear evening… some clouds & fog late. Low: 51
- FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy… very mild. High: 74
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53
- SATURDAY: Windy & much cooler… mostly cloudy. High: 61…50s & blustery at the beaches.
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 54/78 (record=83/2023)… showers at night.
- MONDAY: Clouds & some light rain early… gradually becoming partly cloudy/windy/colder. 53/58
- TUESDAY: Frost/freeze early… sunny but cold. 30/52
- WEDNESDAY: Frost/freeze early… partly sunny. 28/61
- THURSDAY: Inland frost/freeze early… mostly sunny. 32/57
