First Alert Weather: Roller coaster temps. through the weekend & into next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The potential for some fog late tonight into early Friday, otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s.

Skies will become partly cloudy on Friday, with temps. back above average with highs in the 60s at the beaches to the 70s inland.

A surge of winds out of the northeast off the cool Atlantic will make for a rather cloudy & brisk day Saturday, with highs only in the 50s at the beaches with gusty winds to the 60s inland.

Yet another quick warm-up Sunday with highs approaching 80!... & not far from record highs.

A strong cold front – attached to a storm system that will bring a wide swath of freezing rain/sleet & snow from the Southern Plains to New England over the weekend – will swing across NE Florida & SE Ga. Sunday night into early Monday with a weakening band of rain showers. Highs Monday will be only in the 50s, plummeting to the 20s and 30s by early Tuesday with a widespread frost & freeze. Another frost & freeze can be expected early Wed. & inland early Thursday.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

