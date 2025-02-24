First Alert Weather: Scattered light showers to start the day

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered and light showers this morning with highs in the lower 60s.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Showers are moving from west to east

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.25″

Less rain this afternoon after 2-3 pm.

More dry spots for the evening commute

Lower to mid-70s return for Tuesday and Wednesday

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. LOW: 49

TUESDAY: Turning partly cloudy. 48/72

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 49/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. 47/66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/72

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/73

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.