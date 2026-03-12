First Alert Weather: Showers ending and cooler afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Tracking light showers coming to an end late this afternoon/early evening.

On average, many Duval County neighborhoods saw 0.25″ of rain today.

Tonight will be dry with overnight lows dropping to the lower 50s.

Onshore winds return tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 70s.

Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s.

On Sunday, the chance for scattered afternoon showers/embedded storm returns with abundant cloud cover.

Oak, pine, and cedar pollen have soared over the last 72 hours. Some relief is expected tonight and tomorrow after the rain today.

A brief, but significant, cooldown is coming next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 66

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds, turning breezy. Afternoon showers and storms. High: 81

FRIDAY: Some morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. 53/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 56/79

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/embedded storm. 58/82

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 62/81

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler. 42/60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/68

