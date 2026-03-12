First Alert Weather: Showers ending and cooler afternoons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Tracking light showers coming to an end late this afternoon/early evening.
- On average, many Duval County neighborhoods saw 0.25″ of rain today.
- Tonight will be dry with overnight lows dropping to the lower 50s.
- Onshore winds return tomorrow.
- Highs tomorrow in the lower to mid 70s.
- Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s.
- On Sunday, the chance for scattered afternoon showers/embedded storm returns with abundant cloud cover.
- Oak, pine, and cedar pollen have soared over the last 72 hours. Some relief is expected tonight and tomorrow after the rain today.
- A brief, but significant, cooldown is coming next week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 66
- TOMORROW: Increasing clouds, turning breezy. Afternoon showers and storms. High: 81
- FRIDAY: Some morning clouds, afternoon sunshine. 53/74
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 56/79
- SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/embedded storm. 58/82
- MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 62/81
- TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, much cooler. 42/60
- WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 40/63
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/68
