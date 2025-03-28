FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Soaring oak pollen and some weekend rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a cool start to Friday and another really nice day ahead.

Today will be mostly to partly sunny with daytime highs near 80 degrees.

Oak pollen counts were still sky high yesterday, registering a 100 on the “Misery Index” for the second day in a row.

Expect the same volume of oak pollen today.

The weather stays mainly sunny and dry through Saturday.

Saturday’s the “pick day” of the weekend, get your outdoor stuff done then.

Sunday brings some rain and storms, keep the umbrellas handy.

Another storm system approaches SE Georgia Monday evening and then NE Florida Tuesday morning.

We’re monitoring for the potential for severe weather Monday evening, especially in SE Georgia.

Despite the rain to start next week, temperatures just keep going up.

Expect warm temperatures all week next week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Mild! High: 80

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Cool. Low: 58

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 58/81

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 60/80

MONDAY: Partly Sunny & Warm. Isolated PM Showers. 62/85

TUESDAY: Isolated AM Showers, Partly to Mostly Sunny. 62/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 63/82

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 64/85

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.