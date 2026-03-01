FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some early morning fog before a beautiful Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Temperatures on Sunday morning are in the 40s and 50s with dense fog inland and clearing skies toward the coast.

Fog will linger for around an hour or so after sunrise, then quickly dissipate with plenty of sunshine expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s away from the beaches on Sunday. Cooler onshore winds will keep the beaches in the 50s/60s all day.

We gradually warm up into the 80s by mid-late week with mainly dry weather. While the onshore wind may bring one or two coastal showers at times, most areas will remain totally dry.

The Gate River Run appears dry with mild temperatures starting in the 60s and rising through the 70s by late Saturday morning.

Daylight Saving Time begins next weekend when we spring the clocks an hour forward.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: AM fog, then mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 72

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, patchy fog late. LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 49/72

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated coastal shower. 54/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated coastal shower. 57/76

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 59/80

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 62/83

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Sunday, March 1, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

