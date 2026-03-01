FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some early morning fog before a beautiful Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather team:
- Temperatures on Sunday morning are in the 40s and 50s with dense fog inland and clearing skies toward the coast.
- Fog will linger for around an hour or so after sunrise, then quickly dissipate with plenty of sunshine expected on Sunday.
- Temperatures will warm into the 70s away from the beaches on Sunday. Cooler onshore winds will keep the beaches in the 50s/60s all day.
- We gradually warm up into the 80s by mid-late week with mainly dry weather. While the onshore wind may bring one or two coastal showers at times, most areas will remain totally dry.
- The Gate River Run appears dry with mild temperatures starting in the 60s and rising through the 70s by late Saturday morning.
- Daylight Saving Time begins next weekend when we spring the clocks an hour forward.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: AM fog, then mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 72
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool, patchy fog late. LOW: 49
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. 49/72
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated coastal shower. 54/75
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated coastal shower. 57/76
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 59/80
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 61/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 62/83
