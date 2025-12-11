First Alert Weather: Some inland frost Thursday night, then warming trend into Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cold tonight with lows in the 30s… even some upper 20s for inland SE Georgia. Frost near & west of I-95 by morning.

Friday will begin cold, but a beautiful afternoon will follow with sunshine & highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday through mid-day Sunday will be very mild & partly cloudy. A strong cold Sunday afternoon will shift winds to out of the northeast with temps. falling into the 30s Sunday night with wind chills in the 20s.

No significant rain through the weekend into next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 35 – light inland frost late

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, not as cold. Low: 44

SATURDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & mild… becoming breezy & cooler by late day. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy/chilly. 37/54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 37/63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/73

