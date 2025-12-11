First Alert Weather: Some inland frost Thursday night, then warming trend into Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Cold tonight with lows in the 30s… even some upper 20s for inland SE Georgia. Frost near & west of I-95 by morning.
- Friday will begin cold, but a beautiful afternoon will follow with sunshine & highs in the upper 60s.
- Saturday through mid-day Sunday will be very mild & partly cloudy. A strong cold Sunday afternoon will shift winds to out of the northeast with temps. falling into the 30s Sunday night with wind chills in the 20s.
- No significant rain through the weekend into next week.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 35 – light inland frost late
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 69
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, not as cold. Low: 44
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny & warm. High: 74
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny & mild… becoming breezy & cooler by late day. 49/71
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, windy/chilly. 37/54
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 37/63
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 45/69
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/73
