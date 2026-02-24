First Alert Weather: Some more frost Tuesday night, then warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cold tonight with some patchy & light frost to the intracoastal…a light freeze near/west of I-95.

The rest of the week will be warmer with highs in the 70s. A front will bring the opportunity for at least some much-needed rain Thursday, Friday into Saturday, but it won’t be raining all the time with lots of dry hours & - most likely – not enough rain to put much of a dent in the ongoing drought. So… as for the rain, a few showers over SE Georgia Thursday afternoon, while NE Florida stays dry. Scattered showers on Friday will also favor SE Georgia, then the scattered showers will spread into NE Florida Fri. night into Saturday morning.

We’ll go back to dry conditions by late Saturday into Sunday & early next week.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Some high clouds, cold. Low: 35… frost to the intracoastal…light freeze west of I-95

