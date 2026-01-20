Local

First Alert Weather: Some more inland frost tonight, then warming trend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Not as bitter as the last couple of nights, but still cold enough tonight for some frost near & west of I-95 across SE Ga. & NE Florida, where temps. will drop to the low 30s… 40+ at the beaches.
  • The rest of the week will be warmer & dry with highs in the 60s Wed… & the 70s Thu. & Fri.
  • The weekend will be breezy with a few showers as the local area will be on the southern fringe of a major winter storm that will impact parts of Alabama, Georgia & the Carolina’s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Some high clouds, otherwise fair skies with some inland frost/light freeze west of I-95. Low: 35
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & milder.  High: 66
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 50
  • THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy & mild. High: 71
  • FRIDAY: Very mild… mostly cloudy. 51/74
  • SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy/windy/cool.  50/64
  • SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers.  51/69
  • MONDAY: Cloudy & windy with a few shower. 40/52
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 36/55

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

0

Most Read