First Alert Weather: Some more inland frost tonight, then warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Not as bitter as the last couple of nights, but still cold enough tonight for some frost near & west of I-95 across SE Ga. & NE Florida, where temps. will drop to the low 30s… 40+ at the beaches.

The rest of the week will be warmer & dry with highs in the 60s Wed… & the 70s Thu. & Fri.

The weekend will be breezy with a few showers as the local area will be on the southern fringe of a major winter storm that will impact parts of Alabama, Georgia & the Carolina’s.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Some high clouds, otherwise fair skies with some inland frost/light freeze west of I-95. Low: 35

Partly to mostly cloudy & milder. High: 66

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 50

Mostly cloudy & mild. High: 71

Very mild… mostly cloudy. 51/74

Mostly cloudy/windy/cool. 50/64

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 51/69

Cloudy & windy with a few shower. 40/52

Partly cloudy. 36/55

