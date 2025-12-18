First Alert Weather: Some rain tonight, then return to dry weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Showers at times tonight with lows only dropping to the lower 60s. While virtually all areas will get at least some rain, amounts will only average a quarter of an inch or less, with isolated neighborhoods managing a half inch.
- Clouds & a brief shower to begin Friday, then becoming partly sunny & mild with highs back into the 70s.
- Chilly tomorrow (Friday) night as lows dip into the 30s & 40s.
- But a nice weekend under partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday & Sunday.
- The week of Christmas looks dry & mild.
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower late near the coast. Low: 61
- FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High: 74
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. Low: 40
- SATURDAY: Partly sunny High: 69
- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & cool but nice. 42/72
- MONDAY: Partly sunny. 50/67
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/73
- CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. 53/73
