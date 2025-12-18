Local

First Alert Weather: Some rain tonight, then return to dry weather

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Showers at times tonight with lows only dropping to the lower 60s.  While virtually all areas will get at least some rain, amounts will only average a quarter of an inch or less, with isolated neighborhoods managing a half inch.
  • Clouds & a brief shower to begin Friday, then becoming partly sunny & mild with highs back into the 70s.
  • Chilly tomorrow (Friday) night as lows dip into the 30s & 40s.
  • But a nice weekend under partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday & Sunday.
  • The week of Christmas looks dry & mild.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower late near the coast. Low: 61
  • FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers.  High: 74
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. Low: 40
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny High: 69
  • SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & cool but nice. 42/72
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny.  50/67
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny.  52/70
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/73
  • CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. 53/73

