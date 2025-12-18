First Alert Weather: Some rain tonight, then return to dry weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Showers at times tonight with lows only dropping to the lower 60s. While virtually all areas will get at least some rain, amounts will only average a quarter of an inch or less, with isolated neighborhoods managing a half inch.

Clouds & a brief shower to begin Friday, then becoming partly sunny & mild with highs back into the 70s.

Chilly tomorrow (Friday) night as lows dip into the 30s & 40s.

But a nice weekend under partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday & Sunday.

The week of Christmas looks dry & mild.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a shower late near the coast. Low: 61

Cloudy with a shower late near the coast. Low: 61 FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High: 74

Partly to mostly cloudy & mild with a few showers. High: 74 FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. Low: 40

Showers, possibly a rumble of thunder. Low: 40 SATURDAY: Partly sunny High: 69

Partly sunny High: 69 SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & cool but nice. 42/72

Mostly sunny & cool but nice. 42/72 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 50/67

Partly sunny. 50/67 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70

Partly sunny. 52/70 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 53/73

Partly sunny. 53/73 CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny. 53/73

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood