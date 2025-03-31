FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Southeast Georgia storms today, Near record heat this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Some patchy inland fog is likely this morning.

A warm day in the mid to upper 80s.

Record high today in Jacksonville is 89 degrees (2021).

Scattered heavy storms are possible this afternoon and early evening in SE Georgia.

Winds of 40-60 mph are possible with any storms that move into our SE Georgia viewing area.

The showers will likely weaken significantly if they get to the FL/GA border this evening.

Patchy fog again tomorrow morning.

An isolated shower is possible tomorrow.

Highs tomorrow in the mid 80s.

Some spots may hit 90 degrees this week for the first time this year

Pollen will rebound this week as we dry out and heat up. (Encouraging to see the oak leaves appearing for the oak pollen suffers.)

TODAY: Mostly cloudy & Warm. Isolated PM Shower/Storm. High: 88 (Record: 89 - 2021)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. Patchy inland fog. Low: 65

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 65/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Hot. 63/88 (Record: 90 - 2012)

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 67/88 (89 - 2017)

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. 66/87 (90 - 2011)

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 65/88 (91 - 2017)

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 64/89 (90 - 1947)

