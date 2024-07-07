First Alert Weather: Sputtering wet season rejuvenates this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is keeping an eye on a few showers and storms have popped this afternoon and evening.

But like the last few weeks, the rain isn’t widespread and everywhere. A few showers will continue up until around sunset, then we dry out tonight.

This week ahead looks pretty wet. Simma is tracking widespread showers and storms each day.

Rain coverage seems to diminish a bit by next weekend.

Rain totals look hefty, on the order of 2-3″ for the I-95 & Hwy 301 corridors. Some neighborhoods will get that 2-3″ in just one day.

In the tropics, Beryl is gathering strength in the Western Gulf of Mexico. It’s located ~150 miles off the Gulf Coast of Texas.

Landfall is forecast to occur southwest of Houston before sunrise on Monday.

High surf, dangerous rip currents, storm surge, tropical storm force winds, and flooding rain will be impacting Texas.

There are no other areas of concern.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers Early Inland, Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 95

TUE: Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/93

WED: Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/92

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/92

FRI: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 75/90

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/95

