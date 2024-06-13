First Alert Weather: Staying hot and dry in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will be staying hot and dry, the First Alert Weather Team is forecasting.

Here is what you can expect:

Very little change in our overall weather pattern with onshore winds keeping beaches a bit cooler while inland areas warm to nearly 90 degrees.

Plenty of sun with only isolated inland showers each day. Rainfall coverage will be less than a quarter of the area & amounts will not be significant.

THE TROPICS: Low pressure east of Florida may try to take on some tropical or subtropical characteristics while moving over the West Atlantic, but no local impacts. Another low pressure that’s set to form over the Western Gulf over the weekend may become a tropical system while impacting Mexico & possibly South Texas – no local impacts.

