First Alert Weather: Staying warm but with lower humidity in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday afternoon has brought a mix of sun and clouds with widely scattered brief heavy showers, and an isolated thunderstorm moving east/southeast.
Temperatures range from near 80, where it has rained, to 90+, where it is dry.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team
- A cool front is bringing widely scattered showers and a few storms that will quickly move off to the east/southeast while dissipating.
- Despite brief downpours, rainfall amounts will be less than a third of an inch.
- Temperatures will still be very warm but not as hot on Thursday and Friday, with noticeably lower humidity allowing temperatures at night to dip into the low to mid 60s.
- Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.
- The holiday weekend will be seasonably hot & humid under partly sunny skies with highs around 90 and lows in the 60s to around 70.
- A scattered storm will be possible on Memorial Day afternoon.
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
TONIGHT: Isolated shower ending early… clearing overnight. Low: 65
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, very warm but less humid. High: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & nice. Low: 63
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 89
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 65/90
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91
MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny with a scattered afternoon storm. 69/92
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 70/91
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 71/91
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️