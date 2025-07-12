Local

First Alert Weather: Still stormy as we eye the tropics next week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Heavy showers & storms once again have brought lots of rain to a few neighborhoods
  • Some spots in Duval (Southside/East Arlington) have gotten 1-2″ of rain just today
  • Storms around 3 PM in St. Johns County brought dangerous lightning
  • Three people were struck by lightning near the St. Johns County Pier at St. Augustine Beach
  • We’ll have more details on their condition throughout the evening on ActionNewsJax.com
  • A few showers & storms may linger north and west of Jax
  • But most - if not all - shower & storm activity should fade around sunset
  • Tomorrow features more storms, mainly in Northeast Florida, shifting inland with time
  • A few storms continue each afternoon & evening next week
  • Temps start the week in the mid-90s, then ease into the low 90s (you probably won’t notice any difference)

TROPICS:

  • There are currently no active storms
  • The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area from the W. Atlantic into the Northern Gulf
  • Low pressure is forecast to develop in this area next week
  • This does not appear to be a strong, significant system
  • If it develops, it looks like that would happen in the Gulf, and then it would move inland along the Northern Gulf Coast
  • If anything, it could pull rain away from the local area mid to late week next week
  • Next named storm is “Dexter.”

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Iso. Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 76
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 95
  • MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/94
  • TUE: Same. 74/93
  • WED: Again. 74/92
  • THU: And..again. 73/92
  • FRI: Yup. 74/92
  • SAT: One more time. 74/93

