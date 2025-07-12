First Alert Weather: Still stormy as we eye the tropics next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Heavy showers & storms once again have brought lots of rain to a few neighborhoods

Some spots in Duval (Southside/East Arlington) have gotten 1-2″ of rain just today

Storms around 3 PM in St. Johns County brought dangerous lightning

Three people were struck by lightning near the St. Johns County Pier at St. Augustine Beach

We’ll have more details on their condition throughout the evening on ActionNewsJax.com

A few showers & storms may linger north and west of Jax

But most - if not all - shower & storm activity should fade around sunset

Tomorrow features more storms, mainly in Northeast Florida, shifting inland with time

A few storms continue each afternoon & evening next week

Temps start the week in the mid-90s, then ease into the low 90s (you probably won’t notice any difference)

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS:

There are currently no active storms

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area from the W. Atlantic into the Northern Gulf

Low pressure is forecast to develop in this area next week

This does not appear to be a strong, significant system

If it develops, it looks like that would happen in the Gulf, and then it would move inland along the Northern Gulf Coast

If anything, it could pull rain away from the local area mid to late week next week

Next named storm is “Dexter.”

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, July 12 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Iso. Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 95

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/94

TUE: Same. 74/93

WED: Again. 74/92

THU: And..again. 73/92

FRI: Yup. 74/92

SAT: One more time. 74/93

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, July 12 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️