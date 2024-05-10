First Alert Weather: Storms moving away, peak wind gusts were up to 75 MPH

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first and second rounds of storms are moving away from our local area.

First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said peak wind gusts were up to 75 MPH during the storms. Most of Duval saw anywhere from 45-65 MPH winds.

“Though it rained everywhere, amounts were mostly less than a half-inch but much needed, and most rain across the entire area in four weeks -- near April 10,” Bursh said.

This was the same band of storms that hit the Panhandle and Tallahassee hard early Friday morning. It was moving some 50-60 MPH to the east.

The question now is the potential for another round of scattered storms. It’s not a cut and dry case, but Buresh is expecting at least a few more storms, generally between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. or so.

If storms re-develop then some strong winds and brief heavy rain will be possible.

But a beautiful weekend is ahead!

