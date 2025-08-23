FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy at times this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday brings warm temps, scattered storms, and a Flood Watch across the region.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning is muggy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.

A slow-moving front will be draped over our area Saturday and Sunday, leading to high chances of rain.

Rain and storm coverage will be greatest each afternoon this weekend, but morning rain is likely too at times.

Some rain will be very heavy, leading to a Flood Watch for all of southeast Georgia and some of north Florida (including the JAX metro).

Secondary hazards in storms on Saturday and Sunday will be lightning and gusty winds.

A reinforcing front will move through the area Monday into Tuesday, ushering in a small taste of fall with less humidity! 🍂

TROPICS:

Erin is no longer a tropical cyclone.

Two other areas being watched for tropical development are not a concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/89

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less humidity, still warm. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 72/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 73/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/87

