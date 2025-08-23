FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy at times this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday brings warm temps, scattered storms, and a Flood Watch across the region.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Saturday morning is muggy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.
- A slow-moving front will be draped over our area Saturday and Sunday, leading to high chances of rain.
- Rain and storm coverage will be greatest each afternoon this weekend, but morning rain is likely too at times.
- Some rain will be very heavy, leading to a Flood Watch for all of southeast Georgia and some of north Florida (including the JAX metro).
- A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding.
- Secondary hazards in storms on Saturday and Sunday will be lightning and gusty winds.
- A reinforcing front will move through the area Monday into Tuesday, ushering in a small taste of fall with less humidity! 🍂
TROPICS:
- Erin is no longer a tropical cyclone.
- Two other areas being watched for tropical development are not a concern.
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/89
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 74/93
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less humidity, still warm. 70/91
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 72/87
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 73/87
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/87
