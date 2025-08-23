Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy at times this weekend

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday brings warm temps, scattered storms, and a Flood Watch across the region.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Saturday morning is muggy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.
  • A slow-moving front will be draped over our area Saturday and Sunday, leading to high chances of rain.
  • Rain and storm coverage will be greatest each afternoon this weekend, but morning rain is likely too at times.
  • Some rain will be very heavy, leading to a Flood Watch for all of southeast Georgia and some of north Florida (including the JAX metro).
  • A Flood Watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding.
  • Secondary hazards in storms on Saturday and Sunday will be lightning and gusty winds.
  • A reinforcing front will move through the area Monday into Tuesday, ushering in a small taste of fall with less humidity! 🍂

TROPICS:

  • Erin is no longer a tropical cyclone.
  • Two other areas being watched for tropical development are not a concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. HIGH: 90

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 74

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 74/89

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with less humidity, still warm. 70/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 72/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 73/87

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 72/87

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: August 23, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read