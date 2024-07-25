First Alert Weather: Stormy weather pattern to continue for the Jacksonville area

The First Alert Weather Team says it’s rained as much as two inches in some Jacksonville-area neighborhoods on Thursday.

Here’s what you can expect going into Thursday evening:

Evening scattered storms will be mainly inland while light to moderate rain slowly diminishes from Interstate 95 to the beaches.

Scattered afternoon storms will continue Friday through the weekend with heavy rain for some neighborhoods.

Highs will top out near 90 degrees before storms develop.

The tropics are quiet for now, but keeping an eye on possible long-range development over or near the SW Atlantic in approximately 7-10 days.

