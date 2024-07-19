First Alert Weather: Stormy weekend at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking storms this weekend.

There will be scattered storms into this evening that will move rather quickly to the northeast and then end by late evening with warm and muggy temperatures overnight.

Afternoon storms are likely over the weekend.

The morning sun will boost temperatures to the low to mid-90s. Then heavy afternoon storms will produce very heavy rain and localized flooding.

An isolated severe storm is possible.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with widely scattered showers & storms NE FL… more widespread storms SE Ga..

THE TROPICS: Nothing.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & t’storms early… partly cloudy. Low: 75

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon heavy showers, t’storms. High: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: Shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon t’storms. High: 92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: 92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few morning coastal showers, inland afternoon storm. High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & inland afternoon storms. High: 91

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few inland afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

