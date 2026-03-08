Local

First Alert Weather: Summer-like storms & heat before The Players

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a stormy Sunday for some
  • Some neighborhoods across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have seen 0.5-1″ of rain
  • Storms have been more hit-or-miss than widespread but clouds have brought temps down a bit
  • Rain fades away around if not before sunset tonight
  • There will be some dense fog Monday morning, spreading toward I-95 and the beaches from inland spots
  • Then it’s another very warm and mostly sunny day
  • Near record highs continue Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain
  • A cold front sweeps through the area on Thursday, bringing storms and slightly cooler temperatures
  • At this time, the rain and storms look to be Thursday midday and afternoon
  • I do expect lightning with the shower activity during the day
  • We have to consider Round 1 delays at The Players
  • Friday through Sunday look dry at this time, so we don’t anticipate long-lasting delays
  • We’ll be updating that forecast all week long

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Fog Developing. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/86 (Record: 91 - 1974)

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 66/75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler. 50/74

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 56/82

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 58/82

0

