First Alert Weather: Summer-like storms & heat before The Players

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a stormy Sunday for some

Some neighborhoods across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have seen 0.5-1″ of rain

Storms have been more hit-or-miss than widespread but clouds have brought temps down a bit

Rain fades away around if not before sunset tonight

There will be some dense fog Monday morning, spreading toward I-95 and the beaches from inland spots

Then it’s another very warm and mostly sunny day

Near record highs continue Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain

A cold front sweeps through the area on Thursday, bringing storms and slightly cooler temperatures

At this time, the rain and storms look to be Thursday midday and afternoon

I do expect lightning with the shower activity during the day

We have to consider Round 1 delays at The Players

Friday through Sunday look dry at this time, so we don’t anticipate long-lasting delays

We’ll be updating that forecast all week long

TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Fog Developing. Low: 61

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 86 (Record: 88 - 2024)

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/86 (Record: 91 - 1974)

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 66/75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler. 50/74

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 56/82

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 58/82

