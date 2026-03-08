First Alert Weather: Summer-like storms & heat before The Players

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a stormy Sunday for some
- Some neighborhoods across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia have seen 0.5-1″ of rain
- Storms have been more hit-or-miss than widespread but clouds have brought temps down a bit
- Rain fades away around if not before sunset tonight
- There will be some dense fog Monday morning, spreading toward I-95 and the beaches from inland spots
- Then it’s another very warm and mostly sunny day
- Near record highs continue Tuesday and Wednesday with no rain
- A cold front sweeps through the area on Thursday, bringing storms and slightly cooler temperatures
- At this time, the rain and storms look to be Thursday midday and afternoon
- I do expect lightning with the shower activity during the day
- We have to consider Round 1 delays at The Players
- Friday through Sunday look dry at this time, so we don’t anticipate long-lasting delays
- We’ll be updating that forecast all week long
TONIGHT: Rain Ending, Fog Developing. Low: 61
TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 86 (Record: 88 - 2024)
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 63/86 (Record: 91 - 1974)
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. 64/89 (Record: 89 - 1967)
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 66/75
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Slightly Cooler. 50/74
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. 56/82
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. 58/82
