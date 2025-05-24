First Alert Weather: Summer-time heat, humidity & storms take over

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid Memorial Day weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

It’s been a mostly sunny, hot & dry day for most of the area

Isolated showers & storms have popped down in Putnam/Flagler Counties

Most spots stay dry this evening & tonight

Sunday will be partly sunny, hot & a little more humid than the last several days

Sunday’s rain & storm chance will also be higher than the last few days

Keep an eye out during the afternoon for a few showers & storms

It won’t rain everywhere, but the best chance for rain will be near & south of I-10, including the beaches

Memorial Day is a rinse-and-repeat with a few afternoon storms around

The weather pattern stays a bit stormy each day next week

Temps stay near 90 degrees each afternoon with summer-like humidity each day

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 71

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 91

MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. A Few Storms. 69/92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 70/91

WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 71/91

THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 71/90

FRI: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/90

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89

