First Alert Weather: Summer-time heat, humidity & storms take over

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid Memorial Day weekend.
Notes from the meteorologist:
- It’s been a mostly sunny, hot & dry day for most of the area
- Isolated showers & storms have popped down in Putnam/Flagler Counties
- Most spots stay dry this evening & tonight
- Sunday will be partly sunny, hot & a little more humid than the last several days
- Sunday’s rain & storm chance will also be higher than the last few days
- Keep an eye out during the afternoon for a few showers & storms
- It won’t rain everywhere, but the best chance for rain will be near & south of I-10, including the beaches
- Memorial Day is a rinse-and-repeat with a few afternoon storms around
- The weather pattern stays a bit stormy each day next week
- Temps stay near 90 degrees each afternoon with summer-like humidity each day
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 71
- TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 91
- MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. A Few Storms. 69/92
- TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 70/91
- WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 71/91
- THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 71/90
- FRI: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/90
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89
,
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️