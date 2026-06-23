First Alert Weather: Summertime weather continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Temperatures range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s this afternoon.

A few showers and thunderstorms are quickly moving from west to east as of 2PM today. These will expand in coverage through the next few hours before pushing offshore by sunset.

Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are expected with today’s storms.

Tonight will be mild in the low to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Drier air will move overhead Wednesday, dropping rain chances and briefly, humidity.

Each day will be hot through the weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 90s and feels like temperatures in the lower 100s.

Rain chances return by the end of this week and the weekend, but mainly in the afternoons. Plenty of dry hours.

Higher coverage of rain and storms returns Monday.

Our long-term drought continues, with many across our area still under extreme and severe drought.

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Tropics:

No active storms.

Next name: Bertha

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 74

TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Dry. HIGH: 93

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated storm. 74/94

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot, isolated storm. 76/96

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot, a few storms. 74/89

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood