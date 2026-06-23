First Alert Weather: Summertime weather continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Temperatures range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s this afternoon.
- A few showers and thunderstorms are quickly moving from west to east as of 2PM today. These will expand in coverage through the next few hours before pushing offshore by sunset.
- Locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are expected with today’s storms.
- Tonight will be mild in the low to middle 70s under partly cloudy skies.
- Drier air will move overhead Wednesday, dropping rain chances and briefly, humidity.
- Each day will be hot through the weekend, with highs in the lower to middle 90s and feels like temperatures in the lower 100s.
- Rain chances return by the end of this week and the weekend, but mainly in the afternoons. Plenty of dry hours.
- Higher coverage of rain and storms returns Monday.
- Our long-term drought continues, with many across our area still under extreme and severe drought.
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Tropics:
- No active storms.
- Next name: Bertha
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. LOW: 74
- TOMORROW: Partly to mostly sunny and hot. Dry. HIGH: 93
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few afternoon storms. 72/93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, isolated storm. 74/94
- SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot, isolated storm. 76/96
- MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, scattered afternoon storms. 77/95
- TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, not as hot, a few storms. 74/89
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood