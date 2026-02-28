First Alert Weather: Sunday sunshine and warmer temperatures in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Temperatures have been a touch cool Saturday, only in the 60s
- Clouds have been thinning out and we’ll see a little sun before sunset
- It will be a chilly night tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s
- There will be some patchy fog around too
- Sunday will be mostly sunny and a pretty nice day
- Onshore winds pick up Monday and Tuesday, roughing up the seas a bit
- We can’t rule out an isolated coastal shower either day
- Any rain that forms won’t be significant
- A warming trend starts Tuesday and Wednesday
- We’ll work our way into the 80s by Thursday, lasting through the weekend
- It’s still a primarily dry weather pattern through next weekend
- Fire danger and oak pollen remain top of mind
TONIGHT: Chilly, Patchy Fog. Low: 48
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 72
MONDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Coastal Shower. 49/72
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Coastal Shower. 54/75
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 57/76
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/80
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 62/83
