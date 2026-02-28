First Alert Weather: Sunday sunshine and warmer temperatures in view

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Temperatures have been a touch cool Saturday, only in the 60s

Clouds have been thinning out and we’ll see a little sun before sunset

It will be a chilly night tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s

There will be some patchy fog around too

Sunday will be mostly sunny and a pretty nice day

Onshore winds pick up Monday and Tuesday, roughing up the seas a bit

We can’t rule out an isolated coastal shower either day

Any rain that forms won’t be significant

A warming trend starts Tuesday and Wednesday

We’ll work our way into the 80s by Thursday, lasting through the weekend

It’s still a primarily dry weather pattern through next weekend

Fire danger and oak pollen remain top of mind

TONIGHT: Chilly, Patchy Fog. Low: 48

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 72

MONDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Coastal Shower. 49/72

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Coastal Shower. 54/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 57/76

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/80

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 62/83

