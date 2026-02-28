Local

First Alert Weather: Sunday sunshine and warmer temperatures in view

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Temperatures have been a touch cool Saturday, only in the 60s
  • Clouds have been thinning out and we’ll see a little sun before sunset
  • It will be a chilly night tonight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s
  • There will be some patchy fog around too
  • Sunday will be mostly sunny and a pretty nice day
  • Onshore winds pick up Monday and Tuesday, roughing up the seas a bit
  • We can’t rule out an isolated coastal shower either day
  • Any rain that forms won’t be significant
  • A warming trend starts Tuesday and Wednesday
  • We’ll work our way into the 80s by Thursday, lasting through the weekend
  • It’s still a primarily dry weather pattern through next weekend
  • Fire danger and oak pollen remain top of mind

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Chilly, Patchy Fog. Low: 48

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 72

MONDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Coastal Shower. 49/72

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Coastal Shower. 54/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. 57/76

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. 59/80

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 61/83

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. 62/83

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, February 28 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read