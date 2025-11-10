FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and breezy with temperatures in the 50s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
** Record cold nights ahead**
- Record cold Monday night and Tuesday night with lows in the 20s near/west of Highway 301… around 30 from Highway 301 to I-95 and mid 30s for the beaches. These temperatures are about 20 degrees below average and about 2 weeks ahead of the average first freeze for inland SE Ga… and about 4 weeks earlier than average for Jacksonville/NE Fl.
- Veterans Day will be sunny but still very chilly with highs only in the 50s with a breeze at 10-20 miles per hour, making it feel colder.
- Widespread frost early Wednesday, but with lighter winds than early Tuesday. Then we’ll start a warming trend later Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s. Mild temperatures and dry weather will then follow for Thursday through the upcoming weekend.
TROPICS:
No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 32 (record=35/1977)
TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy/chilly. High: 56
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear/cold with widespread frost inland, patchy frost intracoastal. Low: 30 (record=31/2011)
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 69
THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74
FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78
