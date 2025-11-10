Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and breezy with temperatures in the 50s

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

** Record cold nights ahead**

  • Record cold Monday night and Tuesday night with lows in the 20s near/west of Highway 301… around 30 from Highway 301 to I-95 and mid 30s for the beaches.  These temperatures are about 20 degrees below average and about 2 weeks ahead of the average first freeze for inland SE Ga… and about 4 weeks earlier than average for Jacksonville/NE Fl.
  • Veterans Day will be sunny but still very chilly with highs only in the 50s with a breeze at 10-20 miles per hour, making it feel colder.
  • Widespread frost early Wednesday, but with lighter winds than early Tuesday.  Then we’ll start a warming trend later Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s.  Mild temperatures and dry weather will then follow for Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern across the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low: 32 (record=35/1977)

TUESDAY: Sunny, breezy/chilly. High: 56

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear/cold with widespread frost inland, patchy frost intracoastal. Low: 30 (record=31/2011)

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 69

THURSDAY: Sunny. 44/74

FRIDAY: Sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 53/78

