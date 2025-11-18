FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny with temperatures near 80 inland to the low 70s at the beaches

JACKSOVNILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

** Some overnight fog otherwise near record temperatures **

Unseasonably warm into the upcoming weekend. There will be some overnight fog lingering into the early morning hours before skies clear and temperatures soar. Near record highs will occur each day through Saturday with inland temperatures. Topping out in the low to mid 80s…. 70s at the beaches.

A weak front on Sunday will bring slightly cooler temperatures but no rainfall as very dry conditions continue.

TROPICS:

All is quiet with less than two weeks left in the Atlantic hurricane season. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool, fog late. Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: Fog early, then mostly sunny and warm. High: 83 (record=84/1958)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear, fog late. Low: 56

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84 (record=86/1988)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 60/85 (record=84/1991)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 61/83 (record=84/1973)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 60/78

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 57/78

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 60/81

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️