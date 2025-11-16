Local

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and Pleasant Days

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Sunday was another beautiful day
  • Monday will be slightly cooler, with daytime highs in the 70s
  • An onshore wind will breeze up slightly, keeping the beaches a tad cooler
  • Temperatures will gradually warm up into the mid-80s by next weekend
  • Mornings will also steadily get milder by late week
  • There is zero rain in view during the work week
  • The only hope for rain the next 7-10 days is a cold front next Sunday
  • Stay tuned as we update the forecast

Tropics:

  • Nothing

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 56
  • TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. High: 75
  • TUE: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. 51/79
  • WED: Sunny. 57/80
  • THU: Sunny. 56/81
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 60/82
  • SAT: Mostly Sunny. 58/83
  • SUN: Partly Sunny. 60/83

