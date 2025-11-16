First Alert Weather: Sunshine and Pleasant Days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday was another beautiful day

Monday will be slightly cooler, with daytime highs in the 70s

An onshore wind will breeze up slightly, keeping the beaches a tad cooler

Temperatures will gradually warm up into the mid-80s by next weekend

Mornings will also steadily get milder by late week

There is zero rain in view during the work week

The only hope for rain the next 7-10 days is a cold front next Sunday

Stay tuned as we update the forecast

Tropics:

Nothing

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 56

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. High: 75

TUE: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. 51/79

WED: Sunny. 57/80

THU: Sunny. 56/81

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 60/82

SAT: Mostly Sunny. 58/83

SUN: Partly Sunny. 60/83

