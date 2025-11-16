First Alert Weather: Sunshine and Pleasant Days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Sunday was another beautiful day
- Monday will be slightly cooler, with daytime highs in the 70s
- An onshore wind will breeze up slightly, keeping the beaches a tad cooler
- Temperatures will gradually warm up into the mid-80s by next weekend
- Mornings will also steadily get milder by late week
- There is zero rain in view during the work week
- The only hope for rain the next 7-10 days is a cold front next Sunday
- Stay tuned as we update the forecast
Tropics:
- Nothing
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 56
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. High: 75
- TUE: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. 51/79
- WED: Sunny. 57/80
- THU: Sunny. 56/81
- FRI: Mostly Sunny. 60/82
- SAT: Mostly Sunny. 58/83
- SUN: Partly Sunny. 60/83
