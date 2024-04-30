First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers and a few storms. Here’s what you can expect:

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Widely scattered showers and isolated storms into Tuesday evening but many areas will miss out on the much-needed rainfall.

Temperatures will be warm and a bit humid Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 80s; mild at night in the 60s.

More isolated afternoon showers and storms will occur on Wednesday and then return over the weekend, but coverage will remain less than half the area on any given day.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



